Mary Ann Dickson

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Lindsey, a brother, Al Lindsey, and her husband, Charles H. Dickson, Sr. She is survived by the family she dearly loved; sons, Chuck Dickson, Jr. (Donna) of Savannah, GA, and Dave Dickson (Susan) of Rome, GA., grandchildren, Lindsey Dickson, Dr. Lauren Shank (Jason), Page Sanders (Teddy), and David Dickson, Jr. (Martha); great-granddaughter, Helen Ann Shank; sisters-in-law, Louise Dickson Hawk, Peggy Dickson Harvey, Betty Dickson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ann was born in Mississippi and grew up in Alabama, where she met and married Chuck. After residing in Alabama briefly, they moved to Savannah, GA. In 1998 they moved to Kingsport, TN.

While in Savannah, Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and a former member of The Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. She was a past member of the board of the First Christian Church of Georgia, nine years a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Christian Center for Older Persons in Jacksonville and a member of the Judicial Foster Care Review Panel serving under Juvenile Court Judges. Ann was also a member of the Savannah Chapter of DAR, Colonial Dames, and Chapter L of PEO. As a volunteer she worked with Emmaus Home Ministry in downtown Savannah and the Inner City Night Shelter. Ann volunteered with Senior Citizens visiting and working with indigent seniors, and for many years volunteered at Memorial Medical Center.

The family wishes to thank Ann’s PEO sisters, Hospice of Savannah, Dr. Samuel McElroy, neighbors and dear friends in the Birches in Kingsport and Kingsport relatives for their love, support, and friendship during her illness. She treasured her church family at First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport.

It was Ann’s wish to be cremated and that no memorial service be held.

Interment will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Columbarium at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Tennessee followed by a visitation in the church foyer.

If so desired, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church’s Outreach Ministry, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660, or Second Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, Tennessee 37602.