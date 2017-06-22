Lula was born on December 9, 1929 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Leamon Theodore Hite and the late Ethel Kathleen Dolan Hite. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Mack Rowland; stepson: Steve Rowland; brothers: James Milton Hite, Kenneth Howard Hite and Bobby Jack Hite; granddaughter: Kay Christian; niece: Patricia Wright; nephew: Dewayne Hite and sister-in-law Ina Hite. Lula was a nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to church and Bible study, cooking, shopping and dining out with her friends and family.

Lula leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her daughter Becky Hudson and husband Dale of Kingsport, TN; stepchildren: Johnny Rowland and wife Laverne of Kingsport, TN, Fred Rowland of Piney Flats, TN and Georgia Miller and husband Johnny; grandchildren: Tyler Hudson, Alona Hudson, Rose Hudson, Chad Christian, Ronnie Rowland, Gina Shanks, Clint Rowland, Andy Rowland, Ivy Click, Ginny Bentley, Carrie Rowland and Ben Rowland; cousins: Judy Chase and Belle Byrd; niece: Linda Hite Brown; Sister-in-law: Edith Hite; several greatgrandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.

A memorial service to commemorate the life of Lula Hite Rowland will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in the sanctuary of Pactolus United Methodist Church, 170 Pactolus Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663, with Pastor Steve Pedersen officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Lula will be laid to rest at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in the Garden of Hope at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664. Jason Brown, Tyler Hudson, Fred Rowland, Johnny Rowland, and Chad Christian will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pactolus United Methodist Church Children’s Fund, 170 Pactolus Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.