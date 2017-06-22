John L. Davis

Born in Camden NJ, to Earle and Iris Davis, John was an incredibly intelligent man, who had the biggest heart and brightest smile. He was a machinist mate in the US Navy right out of high school. From there he spent several years as a merchant marine and later entered the electrical trade. He was one of the best electricians highly regarded by all in his local 934 union. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his friends, camping, boating, and dancing to his favorite Irish tunes.

John is survived by his three sons, Luke Davis, Zechariah Davis, Christopher and wife Macey Davis; three grandchildren Oden, Raven and Liam; his father, Earle Davis; two brothers Tom and wife Carol and Tim and wife Mary Jane; four sisters, Marsha and husband Bob Leo, Marti and husband Joe Duffin, Liz and husband Ed Heubel, and Carolyn Welty; as well as his many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other friends. He is preceded in death by mother Iris S. Davis and brother Michael Davis.

His family will have a private memorial according to his wishes.