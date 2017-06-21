Thelma Ruth Durham

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, George Durham; her sons, Lacy Bolling, Dennis Durham, Charlie Durham and Andy Durham; her sisters, Mary Smith and Ina Mae Lambert and her brother Clarence Thompson.

Thelma is survived by her sons, Paul Bolling of Appalachia, VA, Lennie Durham (Diania) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Kirby Durham (Belinda) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Curtis Durham of Big Stone Gap, VA and Terry Durham (Sheila) of Appalachia, VA; her daughters, Betty Sue Boggs of Hickory, NC, Alice Davidson of Andrews, NC, Emma Lou Waddell of Big Stone Gap, VA, Thelma Skeen of Kingsport, TN and Sabrina Durham (Jeremy Holbrook) of Big Stone Gap, VA; her brother, Pete Thompson of Big Stone Gap, VA; her sisters, Erma Jean Lambert of Appalachia, VA, Shellby Lou Maples of West Virginia and Sue Rogers of Big Stone Gap, VA; twenty grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two special friends, Doris Pendleton and Faye Poff, her caregiver, Jeremy Holbrook and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 5:00-7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will be held at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Dickenson officiating.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 23, 2017, at 11:00am at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery. Jeremy Holbrook, Dwayne Waddell, Matt Sturgill, Randy McMahan, Dustin Durham, Christopher McMahan and Braxton Willis will serve as pallbearers.

