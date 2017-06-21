Ronald Lee Sloan

He was preceded in death by his parents Hilton and Elsie Mae Sloan; son, Terry Lee Sloan; step-son, David Simpson; sister, Beatrice Cox; brothers, Donald Sloan, Eugene Sloan, and Earl Sloan.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Janice Sloan; son, David Sloan; step-son, Kenney Simpson and wife Melissa; daughters, Joyce Smith and Rhonda Crawford; sister, Nana Marie Simpson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7PM on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Dewayne Chapel officiating. Music will be provided by Larry Weatherly.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Old Kingsport Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:25PM to go in procession.

The family will also receive friends anytime at his residence.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Sloan family.