Robert Brazier “Bob” Houchins

He was a proud Korean Conflict Army Veteran, graduate of Carson-Newman College, Methodist School of Medical Technology and was a retiree from the City of Memphis Hospital.

Bob married the love of his life, Virginia Susan Vaughn of Pressmen’s Home, TN on August 20, 1955. Together they had one son and lived a life of service to their church and community. He worked as a volunteer with Emergency Food Services, Church Hill.

He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Church Hill where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. A devoted Christian, loving husband, father and faithful friend; he loved to sing and praise the Lord. He never met a stranger, openly sharing his love of Jesus and joy for life. If you asked him how he was, the response was always, “FANTASTIC!”

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Estelle and brothers, Tom and Reuben.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jenny; son, Greg; and sister, Mary (Wesley) Leroy; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Military graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville with military rites provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, located at 142 E Main Blvd; Church Hill, Tennessee 37642 or a charity of your choice.

