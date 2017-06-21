Robert (Bob) Hayes Brown

Bob graduated Washington & Lee University with a BS degree in economics. After graduation, he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant. He later continued his education, receiving a Master’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in statistics. He spent most of his working career with Tennessee Eastman Company as a Statistician. He was an active member of the American Society for Quality. Bob and his former wife, Beverly Mulholland Brown, raised their four children in Kingsport.

In 1987, Bob married Janie Cross Smith. They were members of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Bob and Janie were active in the jail ministry And led a group to establish a halfway house for ex-offenders. The John R. Hay House has since grown tremendously under professional leadership and Continues to serve the Tri-Cities area. Bob was also an active supporter of the Habitat for Humanity organization.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, former wife; Beverly Mulholland Brown, wife; Janie Brown and Sister; Kathryn Brown Harris. He is survived by his brother; William V. Brown (Norma) of Fort Mill, SC., Four children; Andrew Brown (Carolyn) of Winston Salem, NC., Stephen Brown (Cathy) of Morristown, TN., Hayes Brown (Merika) of Silver Springs, MD. & step-son; William Scott Smith (Anita) of Kingsport, TN., eight Grandchildren; Maggie, Walton, Lindsay, Madeline, Emma, Audrey, Rowan and Grant.

Memorial service will be on June 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Jack Weikel and Rev. Joe Green officiating. Receiving of Friends will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the John R Hay House Inc. through First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

