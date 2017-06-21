Raymond “RayRay” Mullins

COLLEGE STATION, TX - Raymond S. Mullins, age 41, of College Station, TX (formerly of Bean Station, TN and Kingsport, TN) passed away on Monday 19, 2017. Raymond was an Eagle Scout from Troop #50 out of Kingsport. He was a proud member of the Morristown Rescue Squad and an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with Morristown Medical Services. Raymond moved to Texas as a diesel mechanic for Lithia CDJ, but he never forgot his friends in Tennessee. He loved his Harley motorcycle, his family and his friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Gilbert R Jonas, Nannie Jennings Jonas McConnell and step-father Hansford McConnell (Kingsport). His paternal grandparents: Frank and Helen Mullins (Sneedville).

Raymond leaves behind his son, Raymond Michael Mullins (Sneedville); his pride and joy, granddaughter Ivory Mullins (Halls); parents Brenda and Lester Mullins (Sneedville); sister Leslie Fries (Jim) McGaheysville, VA; niece and nephew, Penny and James Fries; a family network (especially cousins who showed him great love and support during his illness).

Raymond had the most awesome friends that can be imagined. They drove from Morristown to Texas on Saturday, picked up “RayRay” on Sunday morning for the return trip to Tennessee. Raymond was happy during his last hours on earth, spending them with his squad buddies.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday 25, 2017 at Family Cemetery on Johnson’s Ridge (in case of rain, service will be at family home in “the building” at 1769 Kyles Ford Hwy, Sneedville, TN). Family will receive friends from 6:00pm – 9:00pm on Saturday 24, 2017 at Stony Gap Baptist Church, Hwy 66) and anytime at parent’s home.

In lieu of flowers, family request a donation be made to the Morristown Rescue Squad.