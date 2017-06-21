Hubert Quentin Gilliam

Hubert was born in Wise, Virginia on June 23, 1918. He joined the US Army on July 25, 1934, and served at Fort H. G. Wright (Fishers Island, New York) until July 1937. Later that year he joined the 1st Armored Division in Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he remained until December 8, 1940. He returned home to work as a telephone lineman for Consolidation Coal Company in Jenkins, Kentucky, and then he re-enlisted in the Aviation Cadet Training Program (USAAF) in 1942.

During his WWII service, Hubert became a prisoner of war in 1944 when as a Second Lieutenant and co-pilot of a B-17 bomber (15 AF, 99th Bomb. Gp., 347th Bomb. Sq.) his plane was shot down while on a raid to Regensburg, Germany. After his liberation, Hubert returned to Kingsport, Tennessee and worked as a Public Safety Officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was also a member of the Air Force Reserve where he rose to the rank of Major before retiring from service on June 23, 1978.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Della Jane Jessee and Wilburn Franklin Gilliam; beloved wife Melba Still Gilliam; brothers Dorce Kent, Thaddeus Evans and Raymond Dee Gilliam.

He is survived by his daughter Dona J. Gilliam.

Hubert will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial marker has been placed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The care of Hubert Q. Gilliam and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.