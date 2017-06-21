Eva Mae Robbins Owens

She was preceded in death by three sisters: Dixie Wells, Beulah Adams, and Nancy Light; and a brother, Hershel Robbins. She leaves behind many friends and loved ones to mourn her passing. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Jack P. Owens, two daughters (and their husbands), Jackie (Delbert) Sturgill, Wise, Virginia, and Judy (Jim) Sturgill, Norton, Virginia. Also surviving her is her brother, W.C. Robbins, Jr., Wise, Virginia, her four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren; as well as her special caregivers of four years, Janice Swiney Cantrell and Diann Von.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Her funeral service will be at 7 PM in the funeral home with the Reverend Benny Boles and the Reverend Randy Sturgill officiating. Friends and family will gather between 10:00 and 10:30 AM Friday where they will then travel in procession to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for committal and entombment.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Owens family.