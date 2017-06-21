Don Jack Mullins

He is survived by his partner of 40 years, Cathy Barker, his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Mullins Rhyne and Ron and their daughter, Lauren Rhyne, his brothers (and sisters-in-law) E.C. (Louise) Mullins, Bobby (Pat) Mullins, Johnny (Willene) Mullins and his sister (and brother-in-law), Phyllis (Hurley) Gough, Cathy’s family: Chad Pennington and his son, Corey Scott, and Brandy and Dr. Jim Schrenker, and their children: Erin, Allie, Austin, and Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends at 4 PM Friday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A celebration of Don Jack’s life will be at 5 PM in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend Lee Kidd officiating.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Caris Hospice and to Jaima Gemmell and Marty Large, for their love and devotion to DJ. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the various cancer research and support societies of one’s choice.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Mullins family.