Don Jack Mullins

Today at 3:43 PM

NORTON, VA - Don Jack Mullins, 87, died Monday, June 19, 2017 at Wellmont Bristol Hospice House in Bristol, TN. A native of Norton, VA, he was a son of the late Ernest and Alice Reed Mullins. He had made his home in Bluff City, TN for the past 3 years. Don Jack, or “DJ” was a retired civil engineer and graduate of the University of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Large Mullins, his sons, Don Mullins, Jr. and Chase Mullins, his sister Pauline Akers, and his brother and sister-in-law Haskell and Betty Mullins.

He is survived by his partner of 40 years, Cathy Barker, his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Mullins Rhyne and Ron and their daughter, Lauren Rhyne, his brothers (and sisters-in-law) E.C. (Louise) Mullins, Bobby (Pat) Mullins, Johnny (Willene) Mullins and his sister (and brother-in-law), Phyllis (Hurley) Gough, Cathy’s family: Chad Pennington and his son, Corey Scott, and Brandy and Dr. Jim Schrenker, and their children: Erin, Allie, Austin, and Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends at 4 PM Friday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A celebration of Don Jack’s life will be at 5 PM in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend Lee Kidd officiating.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Caris Hospice and to Jaima Gemmell and Marty Large, for their love and devotion to DJ. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the various cancer research and support societies of one’s choice.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Mullins family.