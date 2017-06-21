The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. A eulogy will be given by Thomas Hillman. Sabra Collins and Jack Troutman will provide the music.

Military Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Bryant Cemetery, Dungannon, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia National Honor Guard. Daniel Barnette, Tim Quillen, Kelly Holbrook, Wayne Sluss, Bobby Hillman, Kendall Keith, and Michael Bryant will serve as pallbearers. Thomas Hillman, Denny Meade, Alonzo Estep, Johnny Bryant, Austin Kilgore, Donnie Belcher, Jack Puckett, and Jason Boatwright will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Bryant family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Clarence Bryant.