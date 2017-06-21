Aylene C. Ferguson • Today at 12:55 PM FALL BRANCH - Aylene Carr Ferguson, 90, Fall Branch, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Steve Pate officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.