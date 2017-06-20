Mindy Lynn Hughes

Mindy Lynn was born on May 31, 1989 to Lanny A. Schrock and Tonya K. Hughes in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Mindy was a military child, moving to many places before calling Washington State her home. She spent many years of her life here in Kingsport and had one of her children here. She married Eliseo Moo Cab in October of 2006 in Scott County WV. Mindy loved life and loved making others laugh. She was known by all family and friends to be a comedian. She was a kind, and loving person and is missed by all who knew her.

Mindy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jaynie &Bill Flanigan.

Mindy is survived by her husband, Eliseo Moo Cab; her daughter's Suki Cab, Melanie Cab, and Ginger Hughes; parents, Lanny A. & Tonya K. Schrock; aunts Georgia Hughes, Sabrina Steele & family, and Meocha Gamble; uncle, Ralph Gamble; cousins Serena L. Hughes, Savannah Hughes, Christian Hughes, Buddy Gamble, Russell Gamble, Rhonda Abott, Michael Abbey, and Jerry Flanigan; and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday (June 30, 2017) from 1 to 3 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Mindy’s life will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with a special eulogy given by Alicia Jarrett. Inurnment will follow at 4 p.m. in Mausoleum II at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made to the Hughes family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hughes family.