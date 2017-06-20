Jane Hutchison Wright

She graduated from the University of Tennessee and spent several years as a speech and hearing therapist in the Knoxville and Kingsport City schools. She was a kindergarten teacher at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. Some of Jane’s volunteer activities included Board Member of The Kingsport Speech and Hearing Center, Girls Club, great book discussion group at Dobyns-Bennett High School, and Kids Club. She was a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the hand bell choir. She was also chairman of the church women’s Martha Circle.

Jane is survived by her husband, Ed Wright; daughters, Gail Henderson and husband, Don of Moline, IL, and Kay McAbee and husband, Tony of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Sam Henderson and Drew McAbee; brother, Bill Hutchison of Jasper, GA; several cousins; and many special friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21st from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Downtown.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 22nd at 11:00 AM at Berry’s Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37915 in Knoxville, TN with The Rev. Mr. J. Thomas Phillips officiating. Those attending services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:45am Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663, or Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 403 7th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37243-0313.