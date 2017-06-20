James “Jim” Bradley

He was born October 24, 1953 in Kingsport, to the late James and Barbara Huff Bradley. James was a loving and caring father, brother and grandfather who was especially fond of his grandson, Sylas. His family was his “world” and he was always there for them. His hobbies included fishing, playing golf and listening to Blue Grass music. He was an amazing cook and his specialty was his home made barbecue. Mr. Bradley had proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church where he was active in the Men’s Ministry and played on the church league softball team. James retired from Mid Mountain Foods following twenty-six years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Eli Moore; paternal grandmother, Tishie Cole and maternal grandmother, Gladys Huff.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer Bradley (Jamie Moore); grandson, Sylas Moore; sister, Shannon Barr (Steve); brothers, Billy Bradley, Ronnie Bradley (Barbara) and Mike Bradley; uncles, Robert Cole (Nancy) and Kenneth Huff; aunt, Norma Elkins; best friend, Kathy Baker; special cousin, Shelby Richards; several other nieces, nephews and cousins survive.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Evangelist Robert Cole officiating.

The care of James Bradley and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.