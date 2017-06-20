Clarence Bryant

Mr. Bryant was born in Scott County, VA on April 27, 1929. He was the son of the late Charlie and Zella Bryant.

Clarence was a faithfull member of First Baptist Church of Nickelsville. He had a great love for his church and only missed for health issues.

In addition to his parents, his son, Gary Lee Bryant; son-in-law, Donald “Scott” Belcher; and brothers, Orville, Claude, and Otis Bryant preceded him in death.

Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Tempie Bryant, Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Deborah Belcher, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Jessica Boatwright, Wise, VA, Daniel Barnette, Nickelsville, VA, Ashley Belcher, Nickelsville, VA, and Bailee Bryant, Dungannon, VA; great grandchildren, Austin Kilgore, Avery Barnette, and step great granddaughter, Savannah Boatwright; along with several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. A eulogy will be given by Thomas Hillman. Sabra Collins and Jack Troutman will provide the music.

Military Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Bryant Cemetery, Dungannon, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia National Honor Guard. Daniel Barnette, Tim Quillen, Kelly Holbrook, Wayne Sluss, Bobby Hillman, Kendall Keith, and Michael Bryant will serve as pallbearers. Thomas Hillman, Denny Meade, Alonzo Estep, Johnny Bryant, Austin Kilgore, Donnie Belcher, Jack Puckett, and Jason Boatwright will serve as honorary pallbearers.

