Sammy Joe Osborne

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired mechanic and loved to work on and restore old vintage cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years Rayola Osborne; son, Samuel Ray Osborne of Woodstock, GA; brother, Johnny Dishman of Wise; special caretakers, Willis and Joan Gibson, Elizabeth Bentley and MeLinda Kincer; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA to go to the cemetery in procession. All Street Rods are welcome. Family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Big Stone Gap, VA with committal services to be held at 2:00 P.M. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wise County Animal Shelter/Control, P.O. Box 570 Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.