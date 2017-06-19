PENNINGTON GAP, VA - In Loving Memory of James Clyde Myers. James Clyde Myers, 97, of Pennington Gap, VA entered into rest Sunday, June 18, 2017 peacefully at home.

Clyde was a life-long resident of Lee County. An only child, he was born October 4, 1919 to Richard and Estelle Myers. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and Irene, his beloved wife of more than 69 years. Clyde is survived by one daughter, Andrea Bull and husband Jeff; one son, Rick Myers and wife, Susan; four grandchildren, Suzanne Bailey and husband Justin; David Bull and wife Lindsey; Kevin Myers and Brian Myers. In addition, he is blessed with 3 great grandchildren; Alex Bailey, Abby Bailey and Ryland Bull; one sister-in-law, Bernice McKeever; several nieces and nephews and many friends Clyde was a devoted member of the Pennington Gap First United Methodist Church. Although he had recently been physically unable to participate in church activities, he loved his church and especially enjoyed working with the Methodist Men's Group. Clyde enjoyed life. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he cherished and delighted in his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Throughout his entire life, he treasured his friends as they golfed, bowled and fished together. Serving in the US Army in England, Italy, and Northern Africa, Clyde was a WWII Veteran. At the conclusion of the war, he returned to Lee County, met his bride, and joined his father as a master brick mason. In 1957 Clyde and Irene established Myers Lumber and Supply, Inc. in Pennington. Actively working as manager and owner, Clyde ran the business for more than 20 years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Clyde's caregivers, Glenda Jessee and Claretta Osbprne, for their kind and loving care. Sincere thanks and appreciation are also extended to Dr. Abdul Almatari and to the many friends who have been supportive during Clyde's illness.

From 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 the family will receive friends at the Pennington First United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will follow in the sanctuary at 4:00 pm with Rev. Kyle Burnette, Rev. Nancy Hobbs, and Rev. Layne Pennington officiating. A military graveside service will follow at the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Military Honors will be rendered by the local VFW, DAV, and the Virginia National Guard Honors Team. Pallbearers will be David Bull, Justin Bailey, Brian Myers, Kevin Myers, Randy Penley, Ken Kolb, Jordan Huff, Richard Bowen, Greg Ewing and Priscilla Duncan. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Pennington United Methodist Men's group. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Pennington United Methodist Church, 41880 East Morgan Avenue, Pennington Gap, VA 24277. On line condolences my be sent and viewed by visiting www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is honored to serve the Myers family.