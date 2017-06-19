George Lawson

He is survived by his sons, Johnny P. Lawson, Larry Lawson, Steve Lawson and wife, Barbara, Billy Lawson and Robby Lawson all of Rogersville; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Floyd Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

