George Lawson

• Today at 1:49 PM

ROGERSVILLE - George Lawson, age 88 of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville. He was a member of Persia Baptist Church. Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Marie Beck Lawson; parents, Steve and Lydia Smith Lawson; sisters, Betty "Beck" Lawson, Minnie Gilliam, Nell Woods and Dorothy Lawson.

He is survived by his sons, Johnny P. Lawson, Larry Lawson, Steve Lawson and wife, Barbara, Billy Lawson and Robby Lawson all of Rogersville; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Floyd Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

