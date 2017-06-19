Freda Marie Hommel

Freda was born on January 13, 1943 to the late Charlie & Rosa Gilliam in Rye Cove, VA.

Freda was a member of Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN. She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her family and friends. Freda was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband Paris Wayne Hommel; and several brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Willie Stanley & wife Ronda and Paul Stanley & Diane; two sisters, Helen Jessee and Mabel Spiva; three granddaughters, Latasha Sisco & husband James, Kayti Stanley and fiancée Austin Christian, and Brittany Lane & husband Josh; six great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday (June 20, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh and Pastor Kenny Hammond officiating.

Freda will be laid to rest beside her husband, Paris Wayne Hommel on Wednesday (June 21, 2017) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of the Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

