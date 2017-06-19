David was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers, Edward, Charles, Frank, and Tommy Aistrop.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Glynis Fannon Aistrop of Seminary; one son, David E. Aistrop, Jr., and companion, Melinda Sparks of Seminary and two grandchildren, Nicole Tackitt (Jesse) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Matt (Amanda) Aistrop of Big Stone Gap, VA. David is also survived by his great-grandson, Jaxon Aistrop; great granddaughter, Kinley Aistrop; one brother, Billy Aistrop of Big Stone Gap; five brother-in-laws, four sister-in-laws and a host of special nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 6:00-8:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave W, Big Stone Gap, VA.

Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday at Gilliam Funeral Home with Dr. Roy Smith and Rev. Richard Kilmon officiating. Poetry will be read by Melissa Morgan, and Ruth Ann Kinsler, Carletta Fannon and Mary Ann Collins will be singing. Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Garden, Big Stone Gap. Scott Morgan, Seth Morgan, Bill Fannon, Jr., Keith Fannon, William Allen Fannon, Jonathan Fannon, Bryan Owens, Tim Hubbard, Mark Hubbard and Todd Zirkle will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Avery Home Heath nurse, Jessica Stacy; therapist, Marty; the Dialysis Staff and Life Care Ambulance.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Eugene Aistrop, Sr.

You may go online to view the obituary at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.