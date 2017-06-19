He was born in Greencastle, Ind., on July 21, 1926, the son of Omer V. and Grace I. (Ellis) Boswell. He married Dorothy Maxine McLin on May 25, 1945, and they were residents of Putnam County, Ind., until the fall of 2005, when they moved to Kingsport, Tenn. Claude served in the US Army during WW II. After the war, he was a self-employed electrician and later electronics service technician, specializing in radio and television repair. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister, Dorothy Beatrice Boswell, and grandson, Ian Boswell.

He is survived by daughters Shirley Chadd and her husband Mike of Florala, Ala., and Connie Sillery and her husband Jerry of Kingsport; son Gary Boswell and his wife Marcia of Key Largo, Fla.; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He will be honored by his family at a private memorial service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Mr. Claude Eugene Boswell by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home’s website ( www.snydersmemorialgardens.com ).

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Claude Eugene Boswell.