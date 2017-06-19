Aylene C. Ferguson

She was born in Erwin and had lived most of her life in Fall Branch. Aylene was a homemaker and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ferguson, Jr., sister, Ruby Foxx and brother, Basil Carr.

Aylene is survived by her daughter, Sandra Barrett; sons, Randy Ferguson and wife, Betty, and Eddie Ferguson and wife, Donna; 5 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Steve Pate officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.