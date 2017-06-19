Alice Gerald Elkins “Gerry”

Mrs. Elkins was preceded in death by her parents, Hansel Gabe and Mildred Fleming and a special nephew, Travis Creech.

Survivors include her husband, William R. Elkins, Sr. of Mooresburg, Tennessee; son, William R. Elkins, Jr. and wife Amy of Clintwood; two daughters, Veronica Gaye McCoy and Vanessa Elkins Isom of Clintwood; her brother, Duster Fleming and wife Brenda of Clintwood; two sisters, Sara Kennedy of Gray Tennessee and Sherri Creech of Clintwood; grandchildren, Leah Jett, Taylor Cress, Callie Jervis, Sally Johnson, Livi Elkins, Dane Elkins; great grandchildren, Harley Jett, Cooper Jett, Gunner McCoy, Lucy McCoy, Willow Jervis, Gabe Creech, Luke Cress and Jalyn Cress.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 20th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel. A service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with Denver Davidson officiating, Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 21st, 1:00 PM, at the Clintwood Methodist Church with Ronnie Mutter, Rance Edwards and Denver Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Fleming Family Cemetery on Baker Ridge. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donation be made to Wake Forest Comprehensive Cancer Center, MDS Research. 1 Medical Center BLVD, Winston Salem, NC 27157.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Mrs, Elkins and family are in the care of Clintwood Funeral Home.