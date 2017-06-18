Milburn E. “Jeep” Bellamy, Sr.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Monday, June 19, 2017 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Randall Wright officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carmel with Hawkins County Color Guard performing military rites. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Matthew United Methodist Church located 2505 Nathan St. Kingsport, TN 37664.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Bellamy family.