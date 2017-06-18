Martha “Maxie” Cox

Born in Jasper, Virginia, she has resided most of her life in Kingsport. Maxie had retired as a beautician, having worked for over 47 years. Maxie was of the Baptist Faith, and was a born again Christian. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a great-grandmother to be, due in November.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Cox Cole; and parents, Holly and Orpha Thompson.

Maxie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clark Cox; son, Roger Cox and wife, Sandy; two granddaughters, Jessica Taylor Cook and husband, J.R.; and Whitney Cox; and one great-grandchild on the way; one sister, Helen Skelton; three brothers, Ed Thompson and wife, Louise, Hugh Thompson and wife, Faye, and Donnie Thompson and wife, Rosemary; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Randy Waller officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, 2783 Rock Springs Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664.

Special thanks to Connie, Alice, Kay, Linda, Frankie, Charlotte, and Suncrest Hospice for the loving care that was given to Maxie, and also the staff at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.