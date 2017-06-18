Laura E. Snavely

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Laura Evelyn Snavely age 79, passed away late Saturday, June 17, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA, the daughter of the late Rader and Cora Snavely. Evelyn attended the Pennington Gap First United Methodist Church during her early childhood years. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Snavely Sr. and a niece Lisa Bratton. Survivors include, nephews Bill Snavely Jr. of Princeton, WV and Paul D. Morton of Nicholasville, KY. A special sister-in-law Booty Snavely of Nicholasville, KY and several great nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home, her wishes were for a simple graveside service only which will be held on Wednesday June 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Kelly Cemetery in Cane Creek. Rev Kyle Burnette, pastor of the First United Methodist Church will be officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:15 p.m. for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Patient Fund at Lee Health and Rehab Center, 208 Hospital Drive in Pennington Gap, VA 24277. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com . Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.