Katherine S. Jennings

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 pm on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will be at 6 pm with Pastor Bob Lewis and Rev. Gary Norton officiating. Music will be provided by the choir of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Jeff Parsons, Brogan Jennings, Connor Parsons, Jon Slemp and Ricky Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to express their special thanks to the entire staff of the ICU Stepdown unit and the staff of the 3rd floor of Wilcox Hall for the excellent care and kindness provided for mom and our family.

