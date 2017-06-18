She was born July 4, 1942, to the late Bill and Laura Neeley Cody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Murrell; son, Bucky Murrell; and sisters, Tootsie Shifflett and Mary Harper.

Sissy was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Carol Coley and husband Wink of North Carolina, Judy Greer and husband Nehi, Teresa Murrell all of Rogersville, and Mary Decker of Maryland; brother, Jimmy Cody; grandchildren, Cindy Morton, Craig Belsinger, Crystal Thomas all of North Carolina, Jennifer Backman, P.J. Decker both of Maryland, Josh Greer, Steven Greer, Cody Miller, Ryan Miller, and Bradley Andrzejewski all of Rogersville; 24 great grandchildren; and special nephews, Tim and Terry Cody.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. The graveside service will follow in Hawkins County Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .