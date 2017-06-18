Donald (Don) E. Ragle • Today at 12:28 PM GATE CITY, VA - Donald (Don) E. Ragle, 74, Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his daughter's residence in Mount Carmel, TN. The family will receive friends Monday, June 19th, 2017 at Carter Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill from 6 pm to 7 pm with services to follow officiated by Rev. Mitch Russell. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill will be servicing the family. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.