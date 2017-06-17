ROGERSVILLE - Robert Lyons (R.L.) Davenport, age 82, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, June 15, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Rogersville.
The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Josh Couch and Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Monday, June 19, 2017 at Ebbing Flowing Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.