Pamela Ann Mills

She was born in Roanoke, VA a daughter to the late Howard and Violet Johnston Mills. Pamela was a former employee of Gibson Collections and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter husband Robert Gary Mills, a daughter – Tammy Dawn Leonard, and a son – Gary Wayne Kingery.

Survivors include: Children – Tara Machado and husband Esteban, Robbie Mills, grandchildren – Robert Leonard, Santana Leonard, Zane Mills, Laken Robinette, Tatum Mills, Bentley Mills, and Isabella Machado, great grandchildren – Tori Leonard, Alex Hoyle, and Grayson Holbrook.

Funeral Mass will be held 3 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Steven Boahang officiating. Committal service will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon at Sherwood Cemetery in Roanoke, VA. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family would like to say a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice nurses Cathy and Krista.

Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.