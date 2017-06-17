Milburn E. “Jeep” Bellamy, Sr.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army having proudly served his country as staff sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He retired from AFG Industries Kingsport plant with 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Kingsport where he served as an usher and trustee. He was an avid golfer and carpenter. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all he knew. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vina Mae Bellamy; first wife, Ruth Bellamy; daughter, Deborah Bellamy; daughter-in-law, Joyce Bellamy; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Zetta Cunningham Bellamy; sons, Eugene Bellamy, Jr. and Johnny R. Bellamy and wife, Judi; daughter, Vicki Bellamy Dougherty; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; step-son, Greg Cunningham and wife, Sheila; step-daughter, Vicki Hill and husband, Steve; brother, Paul Bellamy; sisters, Geneva Crockett and husband, David, and Brenda Roberts and husband, Alvin; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Monday, June 19, 2017 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Randall Wright officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carmel with Hawkins County Color Guard performing military rites. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Matthew United Methodist Church located 2505 Nathan St. Kingsport, TN 37664.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Bellamy family.