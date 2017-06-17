Mae Ida Buchanan Wells

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Buchanan and Mamie Mitchell; her husband, Odell Andrew Wells, her son, Richard A. Wells, Sr.; grandsons, James Alan Bear Jr. and several brothers and sisters.

She was a member of Fort Robinson Baptist Church of Kingsport.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Hill and husband, Gary of Church Hill, TN and Patty Bush of Kingsport, TN; one sister, Martha Smith of Bristol, TN; daughter-in-law, Judy McConnell of Kingsport, TN; three grandchildren, Andrew Hill, Richard Allen Wells, II and Katrina Wells; three great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M., Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Stapleton officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Monday in Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Hill, Richard Wells, Andrew Hills and McKeegan Wells. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Sunday prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Wells family.