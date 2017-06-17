Katherine S. Jennings

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. Katherine was a lifelong Christian and a longtime member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the choir and ladies Auxiliary. She loved to cook and bake homemade rolls and spend time with her family. Most of all she loved the Lord.

Katherine was born to the late Dave and Martha Clayman, the youngest of 8 children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Jennings, a daughter, Eva Moore and infant son Donald Eugene and grandsons, David Jennings and Brian Moore; her brothers, Edgar, Noah, Lloyd and John Clayman; and sisters, Mary Hobbs, Grace Fink and Margaret Fink.

She is survived by her sons, Bill (Rose), Paul (Linda) and Jerry (friend, Zelda) Jennings; her daughter, Betty (Darrell) McConnell; grandchildren, Scott Moore, Amy (Jeff) Parsons, Cheyenne (Brandon) Davis; great-grandchildren, Kade Moore, Brogan Jennings, Allie, Connor, Cooper, and Paxton Parsons, Piper, Asher and Aislyn Davis along with several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 pm on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will be at 6 pm with Pastor Bob Lewis and Rev. Gary Norton officiating. Music will be provided by the choir of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Jeff Parsons, Brogan Jennings, Connor Parsons, Jon Slemp and Ricky Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to express their special thanks to the entire staff of the ICU Stepdown unit and the staff of the 3rd floor of Wilcox Hall for the excellent care and kindness provided for mom and our family.

