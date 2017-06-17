Joan (Jody) Tate Wise

She was predeceased by her husband Carl Wise, her parents Fay Palmer and Letch Tate, and her sister Fay (June) Wickart.

Jody spent her childhood in Gate City, Virginia. After graduating from Madison College (James Madison University) she married Carl Wise who coached football at a number of colleges and universities in the US and in the Canadian Professional League. As a result, she became an avid sports fan. She was a long-time member of the Bon Air Garden Club and enjoyed her beautiful flower-beds before moving to The Crossings at Bon Air. She was a long-time member of Crestwood Presbyterian Church where she was active in Circles, Bible Study and Sunday School. She also served as a Stephen’s Minister and Deacon. She will be missed by her many friends and acquaintances.

Thanks to Jacqueline Tate, her friend and dedicated caregiver, over the last years of her life.

Funeral services will be held at Crestwood Presbyterian Church, 6721 Jahnke Road, Richmond, Virginia 23225 at 11 AM on June 15, 2017.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood Presbyterian Church, 6721 Jahnke Road, Richmond, Virginia 23225.

Interment at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Virginia at 10:30 AM on June 20, 2017.