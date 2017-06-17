The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. James K. Kilgore officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jeff Sams and Greg Sergent.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Glenda’s honor be made to Morning Light Community Church, 1504 Virginia Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604.

The care of Glenda Cox and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.