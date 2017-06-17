George Anderson Jones

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Frazier and Rev. Kevin Vincent officiating. Grandsons, Barbara Lyons and Mark Lane will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandson and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

