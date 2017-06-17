Donald (Don) E. Ragle

Don was born in Kingsport, TN on June 19, 1942 to George and Bernice (Tipton) Ragle.

Don was an avid hunter and gunsmith and was retired from Mead Paper. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father.

Don was preceded in death by his parents George and Bernice Ragle, his loving wife of 32 years Judy (Steadman) Ragle, and brother Johnny M. Ragle.

He is survived by his daughters; Robin R. Russell of Kingsport, TN, Denise Livesay and husband John of Mount Carmel, TN, Shannon (Shay) Blair and husband Jerry of Kingsport, TN, Grandchildren; Patra Mallory, Travis Marshall, Matthew McMellan, Kendall Larkins, Taylor Blair, and Rhay Chandler,Amanda Fields, Anthony Fields, Jonathan Livesay and Allison Livesay; 10 Great Grandchildren, and a niece Jill Vermillion and husband Jackie; special friend, Russell Stapleton.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 19th, 2017 at Carter Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill from 6 pm to 7 pm with services to follow officiated by Rev. Mitch Russell.

Carter Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill will be servicing the family.