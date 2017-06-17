Claudia Christine Stapleton

She was vice president of the first graduating class of Lynn View High School. She was a born again Christian and member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church since 1953. She worked numerous jobs and especially enjoyed her time at Sally Wallace Wedding Shop with the Sally girls and also with her husband Kenneth in home construction. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all those who love her. Our loss here on earth has been Heaven’s gain. We will miss you momma.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Stapelton, Sr.; grandson, Andy Stapleton “gem of my eye and sunshine of our lives”; mother, Pearl Roberts Maness; father, Omar Conley Maness; mother-in-law, Venus Hartsock Stapleton; father-in-law, Marzell Stapleton; sister, Delores Ann Roark; brothers, Mike Maness, O.C. Maness, Jr.; and very dear sister-in-law, Gaye Haulsee.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth E. Stapleton, Jr. and wife, Mae; daughter, Cindy D. Stapleton Craver; sisters, Margaret Cleek and Rowena Daugherty of Kingsport; several very special nieces, nephews; sisters-in-law, Peggy Teague of Greeneville, Jo Ann Mitchell and husband, Melvin; brother-in-law, Mike Haulsee; and a host of lifelong friends.

The family would like to thank all those who have helped them care for their mother, Christine, during her time of declining health.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:30 am on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 am with the son, Kenneth E. Stapleton, Jr. officiating; although Christine had always said, “I am preaching my funeral every day I live.” Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church located at 301 May Ave. Kingsport, TN 37665.

