A graveside service will be held at 1 pm June 18, 2018 at Lawson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Johnson, Johnny Blizzard, Dwayne Johnson, Dillon Tipton, Nikolas Dingus and Damien Dingus.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Rhoton family.