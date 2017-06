He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson Sams and Lovely Lane Sams.

He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Hammonds of Kingsport; sons, Benny Sams and Rick Sams, both of Kingsport; grandson, Corey Hammonds; and brother, Jerry Sams of Kingsport.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.