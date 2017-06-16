Robert Lyons (R.L.) Davenport

He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin Davenport; mother, Esther Williams; wife, Virginia (Jenny) Davenport; sisters, Allie Johnson and Flogene Davenport; son, Robert Davenport, Jr.; daughter, Shelia Webb.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Davenport and Doris (Don) Gordon; son, Anthony (Sandy) Davenport; daughter-in-law, Sherry Davenport; son-in-law, Tommy Webb all of Rogersville, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and special friend, Betty Lawson.

The family would like to express a special Thank You to Signature Health Care of Rogersville, Amedysis Hospice and Republic Services.

The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Josh Couch and Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Monday, June 19, 2017 at Ebbing Flowing Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.