Robert Lyons (R.L.) Davenport

• Today at 3:18 PM

ROGERSVILLE - Robert Lyons (R.L.) Davenport, age 82, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, June 15, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Rogersville. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Shepard’s Chapel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin Davenport; mother, Esther Williams; wife, Virginia (Jenny) Davenport; sisters, Allie Johnson and Flogene Davenport; son, Robert Davenport, Jr.; daughter, Shelia Webb.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Davenport and Doris (Don) Gordon; son, Anthony (Sandy) Davenport; daughter-in-law, Sherry Davenport; son-in-law, Tommy Webb all of Rogersville, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and special friend, Betty Lawson.

The family would like to express a special Thank You to Signature Health Care of Rogersville, Amedysis Hospice and Republic Services.

The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Josh Couch and Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Monday, June 19, 2017 at Ebbing Flowing Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com. 