He was born in “Hash Holler” of Indian Creek to the late Cinda Kilgore Hash and Robert “Uncle Bob” Hash.

Ray served in the United Sates Navy and returned to marry his love, Juanita Robinette. He began his career in coal mining, operating mines in Wise and Dickenson counties. His employees were like family to him and became lifelong friends. Ray loved life. He enjoyed riding horses, jeeps and motorcycles with his sons and friends. When cold weather arrived, however, he was on his way to spend winter in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Delbert Hash; and two sisters, Nora Mattingly of Jonesborough, TN and Thelma Foyster Bolling of Wise, VA.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Hash; two sons, Gary Hash and wife Brenda of Wise and Kenneth Hash and wife Lou Jean of Norton; grandson, Jarrod Hash and wife Celeste of Norton; brother, Carles Hash and wife Jennie of Wise; sister, Lou Ann Lowe of Jonesborough, TN; niece, Joeann Rose and husband Kenneth of Wise; several other special nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would especially like to thank the employees of Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap who loved him and showed such kindness to him.

Funeral services for Ray Hash will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Roger Sloce officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Food Bank of Wise County, 5341 Esserville Rd, Norton, VA 24273 or P.O. Box 2977, Wise VA 24293.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.