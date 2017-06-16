Jared Alexander Isom

He was preceded in death by maternal great grandmother, Evie Martin, paternal great grandmother, Margaret Rogers.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Marshall, father, Steve Isom, mommie #2, Tania Bellamy, brother, Noah Isom, “sister”, Brittany Smith, other siblings, Ezra, Madison, and Kennedee, maternal grandparents, Laura and Elmer Trent, paternal grandparents, Huetta and Steve Isom, paternal great grandparents, Shirley and Hugh Collie, uncles, Chris, Broderick, Gary, Jr., and Darryl, aunts, Renee and Lisa, several cousins and many friends.

A gathering of family and friends to share food, pictures and celebrate his life will be 2:00 pm Saturday (6/17/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.