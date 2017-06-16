The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport or anytime at the home of his daughters, Bridget and Tammy.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Brother Jim Mullins officiating. Music will be provided by the Heavenly Reflections. Burial will follow in Mullins Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Grover C. Murray.