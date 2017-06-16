Glenda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a member of Morning Light Community Church in Johnson City where she taught Children’s Church and was active in all ministries of the fellowship. She was a faithful pastor’s wife.

Mrs. Cox was the retired owner of Anchor Book Shop having operated the business for over eighteen years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Lancaster; brothers, Gary Boyett and Wayne Boyett.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of forty-nine years, Pastor Jim Cox; sons, Jonathan Cox, Steven Cox and wife, Jessica; daughter, Melanie Deel and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Kaden Cox, McKenzie Cox, Kamryn Cox, Karlie Cox, Korbin Cox, Lori Sluss, Travis Deel and Hannah Mallory; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Boyett; brothers, Earl Boyett and Kerry Boyett; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. James K. Kilgore officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jeff Sams and Greg Sergent.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Glenda’s honor be made to Morning Light Community Church, 1504 Virginia Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604.

The care of Glenda Cox and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.