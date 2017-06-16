George Anderson Jones

George was born in Scott County, VA on November 28, 1920 to the late Andrew Jackson and Florence (Barnette) Jones.

In addition to his parents, 6 sisters and 3 brothers preceded him in death.

George is survived by his wife, Ona Ruth (Head) Jones, Duffield, VA; daughters, Sue Rhoton, Kingsport, TN and Wilma Ball, Duffield, VA; sons, Danny Ray Jones and wife, Janie, Duffield, VA and Doug Jones and wife, Anita, Duffield, VA; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Annabell Jones, Duffield, VA; special niece, Renee Edens; along with several nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Frazier and Rev. Kevin Vincent officiating. Grandsons, Barbara Lyons and Mark Lane will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandson and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Wellmont Hospice and the nurses on 6th floor at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center for the care of George “Pap”.

