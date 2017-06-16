Emmett Crawford Venoy

Mr. Venoy loved to travel and was a great supporter of UT football and UT Lady Vols.

Emmett was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church over 50 years where he was a member of the choir, that was a great love of his life and served many administrative offices.

Mr. Venoy is preceded in death by his parents; Emmett E. and Alice C. Venoy, sisters, Genevieve Dorton and Blanch Sexton, brother, Hurley Venoy, sister and brother in-laws Shirley Cradic, Pasty and Worley Barrett and father and mother in-law, James and Minnie Cradic.

Emmett is survived by his wife Evelyn Cradic Venoy of 62 years; daughter Pam McInturff, husband Tony; son Tracy Venoy, wife Melissa; grandchildren Logan Massengill, wife Mattie, Hayden Venoy, Corbyn Venoy, and Avery Venoy; sister Linda Hurley, husband Zane; brother Mike Venoy, wife Lois; sister in-law Phyllis Cardwell, husband Gerald, brother in-law Ray Cradic, wife Ann, and Jimmy Cradic, special nephew Bill Dorton and other nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday June 16th, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Craig Needham officiating.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday June 17th, 2017 at Elm Springs Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Posts 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brian Barrett, Alan Lane, Hayden Venoy, Avery Venoy, Logan Massengill and Bobby Phelps. Honorary Bearers will be Bill Dorton and Corbyn Venoy.

Special thank you to Amedisys Hospice; Shamrock, Connie, Becky, Heather, and Jeff; personal caregivers Bob Clendinin & Chad Morelock.

To leave an online message for the Venoy family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Venoy family.